Trump’s Latest Tantrum: I Won’t Dine With Zuckerberg ‘Next Time I’m in the White House’
SICK BURN
Donald Trump decried Facebook’s two-year ban on his accounts by declaring he won’t have dinner with founder Mark Zuckerberg “next time” he’s in the White House. The
election-denier-in-chief former president released a statement Friday blasting Zuckerberg and the company's decision. “Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife,” Trump wrote. “It will be all business!” It’s apparently not the first time Trump has mused about returning to the White House in recent weeks. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman tweeted Monday that Trump has boasted to allies that he'll be reinstated to the presidency by August, an idea election-denier Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has taken credit for. Trump lost both the popular vote and Electoral College to Joe Biden last November, and no evidence has emerged to support his supposed reinstatement.