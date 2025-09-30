Trump’s Fake Claim Over Dems and Migrant Healthcare Exposed

Donald Trump’s claim that Democrats want undocumented immigrants to get “free health care” has been exposed as false.

The questionable talking point originated with Vice President JD Vance—who said Dems were holding government funding “hostage” for immigrant health benefits—and was repeated by the official X account of Senate Republicans and Speaker Mike Johnson.

However, the claim is downright bogus, according to a fact-check by The New York Times.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s looming government closure, the line was amplified by Trump, who told Politico, “We don’t want to give illegal aliens the health care of Americans.

“[Democrats] want to destroy health care in America by giving it to millions and millions of illegal aliens. And there’s not money for that. Nobody has money for that.”

In reality, federal law bars unauthorized immigrants from buying Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans or receiving ACA subsidies. They’re also ineligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and CHIP.

None of that changes under Democrats’ funding proposal, which aims to extend ACA subsidies for Americans and roll back Medicaid cuts in the GOP’s July law, reports the outlet.

It noted Republicans narrowed who counts as “lawfully present” for marketplace subsidies in that July law, and Democrats want to undo that.

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (right), Vice President JD Vance (center), and Donald Trump have now all peddled the health line. Win McNamee/AFP via Getty Images

The Congressional Budget Office estimated in August that around 1.2 million people would lose subsidies and coverage under the GOP restriction, but CBO did not label those people “illegal.”

There’s a narrow carve-out of limited federal reimbursements to hospitals for emergency care regardless of migration status—but this is a far cry from comprehensive, subsidized coverage, per The Times.

And, according to the independent health policy organization KFF, that has been the case for years.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, who sits on the Appropriations Committee, told The NYT, “Undocumented immigrants are not eligible to enroll in federally funded health coverage under existing law or Democrats’ funding proposal.”

Murray added, “Millions of American citizens will see their health care premiums double next year if Republicans keep refusing to act.”

A similar 2019 shutdown saw trash pile up in D.C., and some federal workers relying on food banks. AFP via Getty Images

The partisan argument comes as the shutdown edges ever closer. If funding lapses, non-essential federal services will pause, and many essential workers must keep working without pay.

The White House has told agencies to draw up layoff plans if a shutdown hits.