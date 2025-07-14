Trump Fans Are Torching Their MAGA Hats Over Epstein Fury

MAGA has found a new way to express its fury over the infamous “Epstein files.”

President Donald Trump’s fevered support base has been in an uproar after the Departmnet of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a memo July 6 the disgraced financier kept no “client list” and likely died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, rather than being murdered, in 2019—the subject of widespread conspiracy theories among Trump’s supporters.

“We need to burn our MAGA hats, I think that’s a solution. That’s the only language Trump will understand. He needs to be abandoned at this point,” white nationalist and avowed Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes said in a clip from his podcast shared on X. “The message needs to be this: ‘We’re done, we don’t understand. The radical right is f---ing furious. We are done.’”

The MAGA-verse has since taken up Fuentes’ call, posting videos torching their iconic red caps in backyards, firepits, and even on BBQ grills. “We’re not gonna play with these anymore,” one person said in a clip widely shared on X. “MAGA hats are off, America First hats are on.”

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes has led calls for MAGA to begin burning their hats in protest against the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein case. WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

“This is a great representation of what’s left of MAGA,” the user added toward the end of the video, surveying the ashes on the pile.

"We need to burn our MAGA hats, that's the only language Trump will understand. He needs to be abandoned at this point."



- Nick Fuentes pic.twitter.com/KHul2GGpWL — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) July 9, 2025

“Just burnt my MAGA hat,” another person posted along with a similar video. “Why the f--k would you go to that island? @realDonaldTrump.”

President Trump has repeatedly called for calm in the face of unprecedented backlash from his supporters over the Epstein files, to no avail. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A former Epstein associate in his own right—in August 2017, Epstein told Trump biographer Michael Wolff that Turmp was his “closest friend”—Trump for years courted conspiracy theorists and far-right influencers convinced the late pedophile was just one actor in an expansive sex trafficking ring and that Democrats orchestrated death in prison to shield his wealthy allies.

BREAKING: MAGA is now burning MAGA hats after Trump’s Epstein response today. pic.twitter.com/ikCS5bvR3t — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 12, 2025

But his pledges on the campaign trail to release previously unknown details of Epstein’s case have now backfired spectacularly, with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino—a true believer in the Epstein cover-up and previously a luminary in the conspiratorial world of conservative podcasting—threatening to resign over Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the case.

Just burnt my MAGA hat.



Why the fuck would you go to that island? @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/InxuvpgtlW — Grim ✞ (@grimcalls) July 12, 2025

Trump’s efforts to calm the storm have fallen largely on deaf ears. During a Tuesday cabinet meeting, he angrily berated reporters for continuing to discuss “this creep” Epstein, and wrote on Truth Social over the weekend that “we’re on one team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening,” further urging followers to “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB—SHE’S GREAT!”