Trump’s Former Campaign Manager Is Advising Caitlyn Jenner
WORLDS COLLIDE
Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale is advising Caitlyn Jenner on a potential run for governor of California, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening. Specifically, he is conferring with the reality star on who should fill what roles in her campaign organization as she builds out a team. The news was first tweeted by The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman. Earlier in the week, Axios broke the news that Jenner had enlisted other Republican consultants and was mulling a run for the state’s highest office as Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall campaign that is gaining momentum but has not won widespread popularity. Jenner supported Trump in his first campaign for presidency but rescinded her backing in 2018.