Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform With Horrendously Bad Name
GET IT
Former President Donald Trump and his old spokesman Jason Miller both have questionable records when it comes to their treatment of women. But somehow Miller and members of Trump’s inner circle didn’t think that naming their new social media platform GETTR—just say it out loud—would be too on the nose. According to Politico, GETTR was quietly launched recently by Miller, who has pitched it as a bias-free, anti-cancel culture alternative to Big Tech platforms. It’s unknown if Trump, who has been banned by almost every social media platform, will sign up but he’s clearly itching to get back online. He launched a blog, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” recently but shut it down after a month due to low readership and widespread ridicule.
Miller has been accused of having an affair with an aide then refusing to pay child support when she fell pregnant. He also filed a $100 million lawsuit over a story that alleged he drugged a woman and caused her to miscarry. His old boss, famous for saying “grab ‘em by the pussy,” has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 18 women.