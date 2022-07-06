Trump’s Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Agrees to Jan. 6 Interview
TIME TO TALK
Ex-President Donald Trump’s former White House Counsel has agreed to testify in a private interview with the committee investigating the Capitol riot, The New York Times reports. After weeks of refusing, Pat Cipollone struck a deal with the committee to testify in a transcribed video by Friday, sources familiar with the matter told the Times. Cipollone is said to have witnessed Trump discussing plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including mentioning the seizure of voting machines and mailing letters to state officials claiming there had been fraud. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 as the attack unfolded. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified last week that Cipollone was extremely concerned about the attempts of Trump and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, to invalidate the election.