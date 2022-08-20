Trump’s Fourth Amendment Defense Torn Apart by Lawyers
NON-STARTER
Donald Trump took to Truth Social late Friday to announce that he intends to file a “major motion” on Fourth Amendment grounds, stemming from the FBI carrying out a search warrant on his Florida residence. But his argument that his Fourth Amendment rights had been violated left lawyers on Twitter laughing. “Wait until he finds out that SCOTUS has made it virtually impossible to sue federal law enforcement officers for even egregious violations of the Fourth Amendment,” University of Texas Law professor Steve Vladeck wrote. UC Berkeley law professor Orin Kerr joked: “Grabs popcorn,” while underlining Trump invoking the Fourth Amendment in his Truth message. “Presumably, he means a motion to suppress evidence, which people file once charged (but not before), & he’ll surely lose,” former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman said. The peculiar legal claim comes as those around the former president have told The Daily Beast that he worries most about being given bad advice. “Right now, I think he is mostly concerned about bad advice,” a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast earlier this week. “That’s why he’s beefing up his legal team.”