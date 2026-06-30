Trump Goon Accused of Vile Comments in Angry Phone Call

Trump’s Middle East negotiator Steve Witkoff told a Democratic Congresswoman she was “smarta--ed” and “stupid” before cutting off her microphone during a bipartisan conference call to discuss the Iran war on Monday.

Pennsylvania Rep. Madeleine Dean took part in the call with Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which she said was based around Trump’s vague 14-point memorandum of understanding with Iran. This was supposed to end the war, but has led to renewed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, 80, appointed his longtime friend Witkoff, 69, a former real estate investor, as Special Envoy to the Middle East, despite his lack of diplomatic experience. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has worked with Witkoff.

In Monday’s fiery call, Dean also questioned Witkoff about his dual roles as a businessman and diplomatic envoy.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has no diplomatic experience. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“We didn’t learn much of anything,” Dean said about the call on MS NOW’s The Last Word on Monday—at least as far as America’s current relations with Iran are concerned.

Dean said that her direct questions to Witkoff piqued his ire.

“He cut my mic off and… he called my question ‘smarta--ed’ and ‘stupid,’ cut my mic off and said, ‘There’s your answer’,” Dean said.

“I was simply asking tough questions about who wrote the MOU, why does it sound so in favor of Iran? And from literally paragraph one, we’re already out of sync with what was to happen.”

U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean detailed a problematic phone call with Steve Witkoff. Ida Marie Odgaard/via REUTERS

As well as being vague about what Iran can do with its remaining uranium, which is used to make nuclear weapons, and offering the country access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund, the MOU states that Iran agreed to use its “best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days.”

However, renewed attacks by both sides have threatened any ceasefire deal.

During her interview with guest host Jonathan Capehart, Dean said she called Trump’s war with Iran “reckless” and “unconstitutional,” while speaking to the Republicans on the call, and reminded them that 13 U.S. service members had been killed since the president started his war on Feb. 28.

“We must never forget that,” Dean said. “Hundreds have been wounded and thousands of civilians killed throughout the region. But he [Witkoff] called me ‘smarta--ed,’ ‘stupid.’ I think this diplomat or would-be diplomat’s been hanging around the president too much.”

U.S. President Donald Trump with Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Capeheart asked Dean if anyone objected to Witkoff’s language during the call, with the Democrat saying on a “chain for members” her colleagues were “outraged, said it’s unacceptable, disrespectful.” Dean said her colleagues pointed out she was “simply asking tough questions” of Witkoff.

Dean said during the intense call she also asked Witkoff, “How much of your work in the region is for the United States of America and resolving these issues, and how much of your time is being spent on your own ventures?”

She added, “That, I think, really ticked them off. And that’s when I got cut off. As I said, they cut off my mic. They had not done that to other people. And so I didn’t get to have a rebuttal.”

Capeheart then asked Dean whether she believed, if Democrats regain the majority after November’s elections, that Witkoff’s dealings in his dual role as envoy could be investigated.

Madeleine Dean has claimed Steve Witkoff has been spending too much time around Donald Trump. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Oh, I’m sure we will,” she said. “I’m sure that it is a responsible oversight [committee] that we will do. You’ve seen the recent reporting around Mr. Lutnick and Mr. Trump and their sons. We have to have oversight into the corruption, the cruelty, the rubble, and the rot that is this administration.”

The Democrat noted that she had just come from a bipartisan dinner at the Qatar embassy, where officials from Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia discussed “the change in the region” as a result of Trump’s war with Iran.

“They, to a person, said, ‘We don’t want to look back. We are where we are, but we want to be responsible partners for peace, responsible partners around Israel’,” Dean told MS NOW.

Dean said she was told they want to work with the contents of the MOU to get the Strait of Hormuz open, and agreed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“So it was a jarring contrast,” she noted. “I’m talking with literally our alleged envoy and diplomat. They were not diplomatic with us. They were not forthcoming with us. And we had a very robust conversation at the embassy this evening.”