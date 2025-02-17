Trump’s Grandkids Crash the NBA All-Star Game
Trump representation at the NBA All-Star game was strong, as three of the president’s grandchildren mixed it up with the players behind the scenes. Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, brought their three children to the Chase Center in San Francisco to watch Shaq’s OGs beat Chuck’s Global Stars in a revamped mini tournament. Ivanka documented the evening on social media, showing her sons mingling with the players during a backstage photoshoot. She captured the moment Denver Nuggets’ Serbian center Nikola Jokić jokingly grabbed her younger son’s head and turned him toward the camera. “Thank you Jokic for getting my son Theo to listen,” the first daughter wrote on her Instagram story. The boys, Theo and Joseph, 8 and 10 years old, respectively, also got a selfie with YouTube megastar MrBeast and the whole family, including Arabella, 13, barreled into a courtside snap, too. “NBA All-Star 2025 🏀” Ivanka wrote, posting a carousel of images to her Instagram grid.
