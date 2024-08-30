Donald Trump’s Greasy Grifters Will Do Anything for a Photo Op

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie was appalled at reports this week alleging a “physical altercation” between a Trump employee and Arlington National Cemetery official.

Moreover, despite allegedly being warned off twice before the former president’s visit, Trump’s team tried to film and photograph in a section of Arlington where only cemetery staff are allowed to film or take pictures.

“When we hear that and you understand that these greasy grifters–because that’s what these people are–they do anything for a photo op. Nothing stands in the way of them getting a photo op,” Moodie said.

“And it’s so disgusting to think that you would desecrate the memory and the resting place of our armed forces for your own political gain when you were expressly told–and by the way, Donald Trump was president of the United States, so he knows these rules, it’s the fact that the rules don’t apply to him. And they don’t apply to the people that exist in Donald Trump’s sphere.

Then, David Sirota, the founder and editor-in-chief of The Lever, joins the pod to talk about their new 10-part investigative podcast series Master Plan, which chronicles exactly how corporate forces and politicians worked to legalize corruption in the United States, putting in place a plan to turn our democracy into a kleptocracy.

Plus! A conversation with journalist Tiffany Cross, who kicks it off with a discussion on what it means that Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are finally, finally sitting down for a major interview with a mainstream media outlet.

