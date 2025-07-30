Trump’s Hush Money Lawyer Confirmed in New Lifetime Job
CONTROVERSIAL CALL
Emil Bove, President Donald Trump’s former defense lawyer, has been appointed to serve on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in a lifetime role. On Tuesday, the Senate approved the nomination 50-49, which will see Bove serve on a Philadelphia-based appeals court. Bove, who has been serving as the principal associate deputy attorney general, earned a reputation as Trump’s legal enforcer, representing him in multiple criminal probes, including the Stormy Daniels hush money trial and the hoarding of classified documents. Earlier this month, former federal prosecutors called Bove the “worst conceivable nominee” for a lifetime federal judgeship. The Washington Post reported the prosecutors told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Bove “Has demonstrated a willingness to ignore his oath to the Constitution and to disregard the Rule of Law in an effort to conform to every possible whim of the President.” His appointment to the lifetime role follows a string of whistleblowers claiming Bove had suggested government lawyers ignore court orders that may impact Trump’s deportation program. This week, a whistleblower told The Post that Bove had allegedly misled Congress over his part in the dropping of corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. On X on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote, “This is a GREAT day for our country. He will be missed—and he will be an outstanding judge."