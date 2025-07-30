Cheat Sheet
Trump’s Hush Money Lawyer Confirmed in New Lifetime Job

Cameron Adams 

Published 07.29.25 10:54PM EDT 
Emil Bove III, nominee to be United States Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit
Emil Bove III, nominee to be United States Circuit Judge for the Third Circuit, is sowrn in before testifying during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednessday, June 25, 2025.

Emil Bove, President Donald Trump’s former defense lawyer, has been appointed to serve on the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in a lifetime role. On Tuesday, the Senate approved the nomination 50-49, which will see Bove serve on a Philadelphia-based appeals court. Bove, who has been serving as the principal associate deputy attorney general, earned a reputation as Trump’s legal enforcer, representing him in multiple criminal probes, including the Stormy Daniels hush money trial and the hoarding of classified documents. Earlier this month, former federal prosecutors called Bove the “worst conceivable nominee” for a lifetime federal judgeship. The Washington Post reported the prosecutors told the Senate Judiciary Committee that Bove “Has demonstrated a willingness to ignore his oath to the Constitution and to disregard the Rule of Law in an effort to conform to every possible whim of the President.” His appointment to the lifetime role follows a string of whistleblowers claiming Bove had suggested government lawyers ignore court orders that may impact Trump’s deportation program. This week, a whistleblower told The Post that Bove had allegedly misled Congress over his part in the dropping of corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. On X on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote, “This is a GREAT day for our country. He will be missed—and he will be an outstanding judge."

Politico

Lindsay Lohan Fled U.S. For ‘Normal Life’ in Dubai
William Vaillancourt 

Published 07.29.25 9:30PM EDT 
ABC

Lindsay Lohan explained what led her to take up residence in Dubai: no paparazzi. “It’s just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life,” Lohan, who has lived in the United Arab Emirates’ most populous city since 2014, said Monday on LIVE with Kelly and Mark in New York City. “There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place because someone’s going to take a picture of my son... I feel very safe.” The Freakier Friday actress said that Dubai’s strict privacy laws prohibit taking photos of others without their consent, with potential punishment being imprisonment, six-figure fines, or both. “You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re at a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here. Privacy is key,” said Lohan, who has a two-year-old boy with Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas. They married in April 2022. Lohan previously commented on the difficulty of raising a child in Los Angeles given her status. “It’s hard in L.A.,” she told ELLE in May. “Even taking my son to the park in L.A., I get stressed. I’m like, ‘Are there cameras?’”

Fox News

Skydiver, 58, Dies After Hard Landing During Charity Event
William Vaillancourt 

Published 07.29.25 9:15PM EDT 
Skydiver and full moon with clouds.
Skydiver and full moon with clouds. Getty Images

A Georgia man skydiving off Florida’s Atlantic coast died after a hard landing. The 58-year-old was participating in a charity event at Skydive Melbourne Beach in Melbourne, Florida, when he landed behind the Crowne Plaza Melbourne-Oceanfront Hotel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, Fox 35 Orlando reported. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Social media posts by Skydive Melbourne Beach prior to the tragedy advertised a charity fitness challenge that began with a skydive down to the starting line of a beach run, followed by an open-water swim. Proceeds benefitted the Hospice Hi-Flyers, which helps those in hospice care check skydiving off their bucket list. Skydive Melbourne Beach posted on Facebook Monday that “the skydiving community is deeply affected” by the loss. The Daily Beast has reached out to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Skydive Melbourne Beach for comment.

Fox 35 Orlando

Country Star Whacked in Face By Flying Object Mid-Concert
Jack Silvers 

Published 07.29.25 7:02PM EDT 

Luke Bryan loves his fans—but not all of them seem to love him back. On Saturday, a fan threw a ball that hit the American Idol host in the face as he sang his 2011 song “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” at a concert in North Dakota. Remarkably, the singer seemed unfazed: After shaking his head and staring into the audience momentarily, Bryan jumped back into the song and closed out the concert. The projectile attack came during a performance that was part of his “Country Song Came On” tour. The fan who captured the bizarre moment on video posted a 17-second clip to TikTok captioned, “Poor @Luke Bryan got hit in the face during his encore, carried on like a champ though.” Commenters immediately came to the defense of the Georgia-born singer, with one wondering, “Who throws something at someone they paid to see?” Bryan isn’t the only country crooner who’s had a stage performance interrupted by a disruptive fan recently: a fan hit Kelsea Ballerini in the eye with a bracelet in July 2023. More recently, in a slick but unplanned moment, Morgan Wallen caught a fan’s thong that was tossed at him during a show last summer.

People

Nancy Pelosi’s Honest Review of Lady Gaga’s San Francisco Show
Paulina Rodriguez 

Published 07.29.25 6:03PM EDT 
Collage of Lady Gaga (L) and Nancy Pelosi (R)
Lady Gaga performs at the Coachella, Nancy Pelosi in 2024. John Lamparski/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi has nothing but praise after seeing her favorite pop star perform. The California House Representative, 85, was in the audience for Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball concert in San Francisco Sunday night, and is now tweeting her thoughts about the show. Responding to celebrity news outlet Pop Crave, which shared a video of her in the audience, Pelosi tweeted, “It was a fabulous show in San Francisco! The most fun I’ve had in a long time.” In the video, Pelosi can be seen arriving at her floor seats before the concert, then dancing along as the singer, 39, performs. Pelosi later told the San Francisco Chronicle, “Lady Gaga is very beautiful, extraordinarily talented, and surprisingly humble! It was a fabulous show.” A fellow Little Monster who sat behind the congresswoman later shared a selfie with her on Instagram, writing that Pelosi attended with her husband, Paul Pelosi, and “danced the entire show.” The former Speaker of the House is a well-documented Gaga fan: in 2021, she visited Radio City Music Hall to see the singer’s joint concert with Tony Bennett. Pelosi’s son-in-law even described her as the “Lady Gaga of American Politics” to the New York Times.

San Francisco Chronicle

Woman, 69, Hospitalized After ‘Monstrous’ Raccoon Attack
Amber Levis 

Published 07.29.25 5:57PM EDT 
Katharine VanBuskirk's face injuries.
NBC Boston

It was around 1 a.m. on a cool Saturday morning in Somerville, Massachusetts, when Katharine VanBuskirk, 69, was viciously attacked by a raccoon on her porch. VanBuskirk was letting out her pet spaniels, Blue and Rubi, when out leapt what she called a “giant ball of viciousness.” VanBuskirk was bitten and scratched on the arms, legs, and face, she told The Boston Globe. “It attacked relentlessly, from every angle, it was terrifying,” she said. What’s worse, the 69-year-old was only able to defend herself with one arm as she had undergone shoulder surgery just five days earlier and still had one arm in a sling. With blood running into her eyes, VanBuskirk screamed for help as the trash panda attacked her. She flung the enraged animal across her porch, but it kept coming back for more. Her useless dogs did nothing. VanBuskirk eventually managed to close the door on the creature and call 911. She is recovering after receiving rabies shots and antibiotics. Miraculously, VanBuskirk still has a generous disposition toward urban wildlife. “I just want other people to be careful, I’m gonna never blame the raccoon,” she told NBC Boston.

Boston Globe

‘Days of Our Lives’ Gives Rare Spoiler for Next Two Seasons
Annie Bang 

Published 07.29.25 5:36PM EDT 
191112-teeman-days-of-our-lives-tease_xfjfwb

NBC

Days of Our Lives recently had to clarify that a big star will not be leaving the soap opera anytime soon, providing a rare sneak peek into the unreleased seasons. The announcement comes after social media rumors speculated that Suzanne Rogers, the Daytime Emmy-winning actress that plays Maggie Horton, would be retiring from the show. Rogers, 82, has portrayed Horton for five decades since 1973. A spokesperson told Soap Opera Digest that speculations “could not be further from the truth.” The show, which airs on Peacock, was renewed for two more seasons, extending the series to 63 seasons. “Maggie and Suzanne are integral to the show’s history, present storylines, and now, on the heels of our pick-up, the future! Neither are going anywhere,” the statement continued. When Rogers reflected on her fifty-year milestone in 2023 during a Soap Opera Digest interview, the legendary actress said she currently has no thoughts on retiring. “I still talk to a few people from back home and they say, ‘When are you going to retire?’ I say, ‘Well I’m still enjoying what I’m doing.’ I never thought this would be and how joyful it has been,” Rogers said.

Deadline

MAGA Rep Breaks Rib in Freak Accident
William Vaillancourt 

Updated 07.29.25 4:31PM EDT 
Published 07.29.25 4:30PM EDT 
Tim Burchett
Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Rep. Tim Burchett suffered a broken rib and some bruising after being accidentally kicked by a horse while working on his farm last weekend, his office announced Tuesday. The 60-year-old Tennessee Republican “hasn’t missed a beat,” Press Secretary Will Garrett told the Daily Beast. “There have been no changes to his schedule,” Garrett added. “He spoke in Maury County last night and has a full slate of district events throughout the week.” Nearly three years ago, Burchett’s daughter had to go to the ICU after a horse-related accident caused her to break five ribs and her wrist, in addition to internal injuries. “It could’ve been tragic. I told my wife...count our blessings because she’s alive and that’s all we really care about,” Burchett said after her release from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “She’s a tough little girl—she’ll be back on that horse."

The Hill

Hulk Hogan’s Ex-Wife Says She’s Melting Down After His Death
Jack Silvers 

Published 07.29.25 4:00PM EDT 
Hulk and Linda Hogan.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hulk Hogan’s first wife mourned the WWE legend’s sudden death in a tearful Instagram comment thread on Tuesday. Linda Hogan, who was married to Hulk from 1983 to 2009, wrote that she “really thought [Hulk] would make a comeback.” She went on to write that “I loved Hulkster more than he loved me,” using a pet name to refer to the man who used wrestling feats and a knack for branding to achieve bona fide Hollywood stardom. According to Linda’s comment, she never moved on from her 26-year marriage to “Hollywood Hogan”: “I never got over him or started a real relationship with anyone... I missed HIM!” Linda and Hulk starred together in Hogan Knows Best, a reality TV show that ran from 2005 to 2009 and featured the parents often clashing over their respective stances toward their two children, Nick and Brooke. Hulk went on to remarry twice, and his relationship with his first wife and children deteriorated—so much so that Linda posted on her Instagram in March that her family was “in the worst mess.” Still, she ended her Tuesday confessional by writing, “I love you Hulkster. You were my man. The only man for me. RIP.”

The New York Post

WNBA Fan Ejected for Mocking Player’s Wardrobe Malfunction
Paulina Rodriguez 

Published 07.29.25 4:06PM EDT 

A WNBA game screeched to a halt for nearly five minutes on Sunday night when a player lost her wig, sparking a tense interaction between her teammates and an uncouth fan. Phoenix Mercury shooting guard Kahleah Copper was making a sharp turn in the third quarter of a game between the Mercury and Washington Mystics when her wig slid off her head. Copper, 30, quickly grabbed the wig and ran for the locker room, prompting referee Amy Bonner to call a timeout. However, the pause in gameplay extended far beyond the standard two minutes when Copper’s teammates approached Bonner with another issue: they’d heard a courtside fan “making fun” of the All-Star player’s wig malfunction. In the game’s live broadcast footage, Bonner can be heard telling security staff, “We need to have somebody removed.” Announcer Meghan McPeak explains, “A fan said something, the Phoenix Mercury bench did not like what they heard, they’re taking exception to it.” Copper’s Mercury teammates are then shown pointing out the man to security staff, who later escorted him out. Luckily, Copper quickly returned to the game, wig intact, and helped her team secure a 16-point victory.

Daily Mail

