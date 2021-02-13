Trump’s Impeachment Team Was Such a Mess One Lawyer Quit and Rejoined During the Trial

Read it at The New York Times
One of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers told colleagues he would leave the legal team Thursday night, the eve of the last day of the Senate trial, according to The New York Times. David Schoen reportedly quit Trump’s team during an argument over the how the defense planned to use video clips during Friday’s hearing. Trump called Schoen and cajoled him into rejoining later in the evening. The Trump team’s chaotic approach has bled into public view several times, with multiple lawyers quitting days before proceedings began and an opening argument so unintelligible even Sean Hannity panned it. Trump is the only U.S. president to be impeached twice. He is charged with incitement of insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.