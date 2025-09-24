Trump Goon Threatens Sandy Hook Hero for Suing Alex Jones

The Justice Department is going after one of Alex Jones’ worst enemies—and the nation’s most-litigated conspiracy theorist can’t contain his excitement.

Top DOJ official Ed Martin sent a letter last week to Christopher Mattei, the lawyer representing FBI Special Agent William Aldenberg, who was one of the first officials to respond to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

A former chair of the Missouri Republican Party, Martin was appointed by Donald Trump in May to head the DOJ’s “Weaponization Working Group,” having briefly served as interim U.S. attorney for D.C. He previously worked as an attorney and advocate for the Jan. 6 insurgents, as well as spreading bogus claims about the 2020 elections being rigged and Russian interference in 2016 being a Democratic Party “hoax.”

Breaking! The DOJ's Task Force On Government Weaponization Against The American People Has Launched An Investigation Into The Democrat Party / FBI Directing Illegal Law-fare Against Alex Jones And Infowars



Read the letter below. pic.twitter.com/b37FNR5uhp — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) September 23, 2025

“I am writing to request information from you regarding your client FBI Special Agent William Aldenberg and his role in certain litigation that may benefit him personally and that may impact our citizens and our legal system,” Martin wrote to Mattei last Monday.

“As you may know, there are criminal laws protecting the citizens from actions by government employees who may be acting for personal benefit,” he added. “I encourage you to review those.”

A hardline proponent of MAGA conspiracy theories, Ed Martin appears to be going after one of the litigants against Alex Jones and InfoWars. The Washington Post/Craig Hudson For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jones, who was ordered in 2022 to pay $90 million to Aldenberg as a result of defamation proceedings brought against the conspiracy theorist by the FBI official and families of children killed in the shooting, had posted a picture of himself standing beside Martin just three days before the letter was sent.

While Martin might have instructed Mattei in his missive to “keep this correspondence confidential” given he did not “wish to litigate this in the media,” Jones would appear to have had no such plans.

Jones seems to think Martin's letter represents the start of some sort of reckoning for members of a Democratic conspiracy behind the litigation against him for pushing baseless claims about the Sandy Hook shooting. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

“Breaking!” he wrote on Tuesday to his roughly 4.5 million followers, posting Martin’s letter. “The DOJ’s Task Force On Government Weaponization Against The American People Has Launched An Investigation Into The Democrat Party / Directing Illegal Law-fare Against Alex Jones And Infowars.”

There is no indication from the text of Martin’s letter that the Justice Department is presently “investigating” Aldenberg, much less the Democratic Party as it pertains to the estimated $1.2 billion defamation proceedings against Jones for pushing fake claims and conspiracy theories about the slaying of 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7, along with six adult members of staff at the school.

Aldenberg, who broke down in tears as he recalled at trial being the first to enter the classrooms where those children had been killed, testified during proceedings about the years of psychological trauma he had endured as the result of harassment from proponents of Jones’ baseless theories about the shooting.