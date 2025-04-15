Donald Trump’s Latest ‘Authoritarian’ Move Blindsided Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart trashed President Donald Trump for his continued refusal to return Kilmar Abrego, a lawful resident mistakenly sent to an El Salvador mega prison, back to the United States.

The Trump administration has refused to help Abrego despite admitting that his arrest was due to an “administrative error." They’ve also ignored a Supreme Court ruling and a U.S. district court order to “facilitate” his return.

“I gotta tell you, I did not think [Trump] would get this authoritarian this fast. I really didn’t,” Stewart admitted in his Monday monologue.

“Who could’ve known?” he asked, before joking, “Maybe if somebody out there had yelled at me on BlueSky about this, I would have known.”

Stewart has received a lot of criticism from left-wing pundits on BlueSky over the past few months, most notably after his Jan 27 monologue where he criticized Democrats for being too quick to call Trump’s actions “fascist.”

This week, however, Stewart didn’t mince words on the Trump administration.

He played a clip of Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele both refusing to allow Abrego to return, calling him a “terrorist” in the process.

“You know,“ Stewart said, stunned. ”The thing that’s... Like, they’re f--king enjoying this.”

“Like, the two of them,” Stewart continued. “Our president, their president. ‘Okay, I guess we’ll just have to let him rot in a f--king prison even though he didn’t deserve to be there.’

“You guys don’t care about this guy,” Stewart said to Trump and Bukele. “But somebody else cares about this person. And you just randomly, with no evidence that you’ll show anybody, called him a terrorist.”

“Rest easy, Americans,” Stewart later joked. “If there’s one thing we all know, it’s that first they come for the undocumented migrants, and as long as nobody speaks out, they stop.”

He showed a clip of Trump admitting that, in addition to sending undocumented immigrants to the El Salvador prison, he’s also considering sending American citizens too.

“He’s gonna do that to U.S. citizens,” Stewart said. “I think the hosts of The View are about to get ‘administratively errored.‘”