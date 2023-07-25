Donald Trump’s Lawyer Labels Daily Beast Story ‘Election Interference’
SOUR GRAPES
Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, resorted to claiming Monday night that a Daily Beast report about a development in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation amounts to “election interference.” On Monday, it was reported that former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik, who had been tasked by the 2020 Trump campaign with finding instances of alleged election fraud, had agreed to turn over nearly 2,000 documents to Smith. According to Kerik’s lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, Trump waived attorney-client privilege on Friday, facilitating the transfer. Appearing on Newsmax, Habba was asked by guest anchor Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) if this was “something the Trump legal team wanted to happen.” Answering only with, “I can’t get into any details,” Habba moved her criticisms to The Daily Beast and the “media,” claiming that “headlines are done for election interference.” “They come out with this for a reason, and everything is done in specific timing,” she insisted. Habba then argued that certain stories about Trump are designed to distract from House Republicans’ committee hearings relating to Hunter Biden, despite the many allegations surrounding the former president.