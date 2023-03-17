CHEAT SHEET
    Trump’s Lawyer Pledges Ex-Prez Will Turn Himself in if Indicted

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Politics Reporter

    Donald Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Friday that the former president would surrender without protest if indicted on criminal charges over alleged hush money paid out to porn star Stormy Daniels—sent down from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. “There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office,” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman. That news follows NBC News reporting earlier in the day that law enforcement agencies are preparing for a possible Trump indictment to drop as early as next week. “Local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump will be indicted as early as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the preparations,” the publication noted.

