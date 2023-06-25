Trump’s Lead Grows Over DeSantis After New Indictment: Poll
WHAT INDICTMENT?
Donald Trump’s federal indictment doesn’t seem to be hurting him in the polls. In fact, his lead over rival Ron DeSantis is only growing, according to a new national poll from NBC News. “This is still Donald Trump’s party. The federal criminal indictment did nothing, changed absolutely nothing in this,” Chuck Todd said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Donald Trump’s lead has nearly doubled—he had a 15-point lead over Ron DeSantis in a multi-candidate field in April. It has now ballooned to 29 points.” The new poll has Trump at 51 percent in the GOP primary, up from 46 percent in April. Meanwhile, DeSantis is at a measly 22 percent, down from 31 percent in April. “For the first time in history, a former president has been indicted, and we can’t find a marker in this survey that it’s had an impact with his standing,” said Bill McInturff, one of the pollsters on the survey. Trump may be gaining ground in the primary, but the new poll still has him four points behind President Joe Biden in a potential general election.