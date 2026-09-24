Trump’s MAGA Media Plot Backfires After Embarrassing Fail

A right-wing TV station trying to fill the void left by the White House television pool ran into some technical difficulties Wednesday while airing Donald Trump’s comments.

Real America’s Voice is partnering with Lindell TV—whose namesake is Mike Lindell, the pro-Trump 2020 election denier and failed Minnesota Senate candidate—to provide its version of the coverage that has been on hold following Trump’s ban of CNN, Politico and MS NOW from the White House. Several right-wing outlets have picked up where the others left off, including The Daily Wire and The Daily Signal.

On Wednesday, when Trump returned to the White House from rolling out the red carpet for Chinese President Xi Jinping at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, he walked up to the press pool, which no longer includes television cameras from Fox News, CNN, CBS, ABC or NBC. But as he talked about the South Lawn helipad, one of his pet projects, the feed cut out in parts, leaving him inaudible.

A reporter for Real America's Voice (right) holds out her microphone toward Trump upon his return to the White House. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“The pilots said it’s really nice not to land in grass, and it’s also nice when you don’t have to walk through mud. You know, we were walking through mud for a long time. About forty years we’ve been walking through mud...” he said. “Now, a proper entrance for the White House. It’s great.”

As Trump, 80, continued to speak, he gestured toward the building with his right hand, which was gloved—an odd choice, many have noted. It was here that the Real America’s Voice feed became choppy for several seconds.

The Real America's Voice audio feed cut out as Trump was talking about the White House. Real America's Voice

The audio cleared up momentarily, only to get worse seconds later.

Also during the gaggle, Trump discussed his White House ballroom, saying it was too bad it hasn’t been completed for Jinping’s visit. These comments were audible.

Real America’s Voice launched in 2018 but rebranded two years later and leaned into right-wing commentary and live-streaming Trump rallies. Among its show hosts are former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, former Fox News host Eric Bolling, and musician Ted Nugent.

“Real America’s Voice is extremely proud and honored to work with independent media voices like @RealLindellTV to bring pool coverage directly to the people,“ the network said Wednesday in a post on X. ”Media organizations can access the public feed through RAV’s YouTube channel or request a direct professional feed from our team."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did Real America’s Voice.

Trump’s media ban may not hold. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump-appointed Judge Timothy Kelly heard arguments from the White House in its attempt to justify kicking out CNN, Politico and MS NOW. Kelly signaled that the administration had violated the networks’ due process rights.

“Before we get to any core First Amendment issues, there is a due process claim and a due process issue that seems to me the first stop in figuring out how to resolve the motion,” Judge Kelly said. That process, he explained, “wasn’t played out here.”

The administration, Kelly added, didn’t give proper notice that journalists would be stripped of their credentials, or the opportunity to challenge the move.