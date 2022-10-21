CHEAT SHEET
Mar-a-Lago Stash Reportedly Included Sensitive Intel on Iran’s Missiles
TOP SECRET
Read it at The Washington Post
Among the 13,000 documents seized by the FBI during its August search of Mar-a-Lago were highly sensitive intelligence related to Iran’s missile program and to China, the The Washington Post reported Friday. Of the documents seized, 103 were classified and 18 were top secret, the outlet reported. The classified documents on Iran and China are potentially dangerous in the wrong hands not only because of the top secret information possibly contained on their pages. Their dissemination could also expose the identifies of U.S. intel officials, compromise intel collection methods, or provide grounds for adversaries to retaliate against the U.S., the Post reports.