It may look like the walls are beginning to crumble around Donald Trump—but, as MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirscher warns on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal, “Just when we think we’re up, we’re back on that justice rollercoaster plummeting down again.”

Kirchscner joins the show this week amid the fallout of the former president’s historic federal indictment. He says that while justice is as close as ever, a few hurdles remain along the way. That includes Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who was appointed by Trump himself in 2020.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Cannon, who will oversee the Mar-a-Lago case, is the same judge who ruled last year to appoint a special master to review the classified documents at issue, subsequently blocking authorities from using those documents in their investigation. A federal appellate court then reversed her ruling, with a three-judge panel calling Cannon out for what appeared to be clear bias.

“They concluded unanimously that basically what Judge Cannon did was lawless,” Kirschner said. “Let me tell you, as a prosecutor for 30 years, including in the appellate courts, military and civilian, local and federal trial, judges sometimes get it wrong, Danielle, but they don’t usually get it lawless. She got it lawless.

“I would expect her to have recused herself yesterday,” he added.

Then Kevin Kruse, historian, professor of history at Princeton University, and author of One Nation Under God: How Corporate America Invented Christian America, joins the show with a look at the historical antecedents for Trump’s indictment. He also debunks the lies being thrown around by Trump supporters, including the claim that the Presidential Records Act allows the president to keep their records when they leave office.

“You’re going to be dumbfounded at how willful the ignorance is and how deep the refusal to accept basic facts are,” Kruse says of Trump’s fan base.

“It is going to be off the walls insane and the level of kind of lickspittery we saw from Nixon's diehards at the very end is gonna be nothing compared to this.”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.