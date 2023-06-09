Trump Appointee Judge Assigned to Trump’s Docs Case: Report
The judge initially assigned to handle Donald Trump’s federal charges case was herself appointed to the federal bench by Trump, according to ABC News. The summons sent to the former president and his lawyers on Thursday night indicated that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will apparently be assigned to the case involving seven federal charges related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents, the network reports. Cannon has already been involved in the case and appointed a “special master” to review the files seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago last year. Legal experts have previously raised questions about Cannon’s participation in the case, including in her decision to restrict the FBI from using the seized materials in its probe until the special master finished his review, and about how she was appointed to oversee Trump’s lawsuit protesting the Mar-a-Lago raid itself. The special master review was struck down by an appeals court in December.