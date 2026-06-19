Trump Megadonor’s Newspaper Dumps on ‘Failed’ President

An Israeli newspaper owned by Trump megadonor Miriam Adelson has printed a scathing open letter to President Donald Trump, labeling him a failure and accusing him of betrayal.

Journalist Danny Zaken penned the rebuke, which was published in Israel Hayom, the country’s most widely distributed newspaper.

With a headline that reads: “You Could Have Been the Greatest President of All, But You Failed,” the piece pulls no punches.

“Mr. President, you have gravely harmed the human interests of the enlightened world, and you may be remembered forever as the president who brought about America’s humiliation.” Zaken writes.

The open letter is an abject rejection of Trump’s much-touted Iran peace deal, saying it is a total capitulation to Iran, and will lead to even more pain and suffering in the region.

“I say to you: You made a colossal mistake. You failed by signing a surrender agreement with a murderous and cruel terror regime. You severely harmed American interests and the democratic and human values of the enlightened world, and you turned over the hourglass toward the next war, which your successors will have to deal with in the years to come.”

The piece, which runs to well over 2000 words, is a bitter lecture to Trump about his litany of failures.

The headline and deck of a scathing op-ed published in Trump megadonor's newspaper. Israel Hayom

“You did all this in violation of every promise you made, in contradiction to the path you had followed until now, and against the values of America, which was supposed to return to greatness and has now been humiliated into the dust,” Zaken says.

Zaken also twisted the knife even further into Trump, 80, saying he could have won the Nobel Peace Prize he so nakedly covets had he not done this deal.

Israel Hayom was founded by late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and is now owned by his widow, Miriam Adelson. She is ranked number 50 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with a current estimated net worth of $41.7 billion.

At a Hanukkah reception at the White House in December 2025, Adelson pledged $250 million to Trump if he ran for a third term, constitution be damned.

This is not the first time Adelson’s paper has taken issue with Trump’s words and deeds regarding Israel.

In 2024, two journalists wrote in its pages that they were “shocked” after Trump urged an end to Israel’s war with Hamas. In response, Trump called Israel Hayom “fake news.”

The pair haven’t always gotten along, with Trump allegedly attacking Adelson in the lead-up to the 2024 election over the way she ran her $100 million PAC.

In happier times, Trump awarded Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.