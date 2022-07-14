‘A Survivor’: Trump Family Mourns Matriarch Ivana’s Death

Ivana Trump, President Donald Trump’s first wife and the mother of his three oldest children, has died, according to her family. She was 73.

In a statement to The Daily Beast, her family called the former model and socialite “an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“Ivana Trump was a survivor,” they went on. “She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children & 10 grandchildren.”

It was not immediately clear how Ivana died, but New York City authorities on Thursday were investigating whether she fell down a flight of stairs at her Upper East Side home, according to The New York Times.

Married from 1977 until their separation in 1992, Donald and Ivana Trump shared three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

Ivana’s most recent ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi, died last year. She told People at the time that she was “devastated” by the Italian actor’s passing.

Ivana and Donald’s bitter divorce battle in the early 1990s was the stuff of tabloid dreams, with New York City’s gossip columns lapping up the rumors of his cheating, delighting as it exploded into all-out war.

The former president took to Truth Social on Thursday to announce the news of his ex-wife’s death. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.”

Ivana never forgave Marla Maples—who she called “the showgirl”—for stealing her husband. After the affair, Maples and Donald Trump were married in 1993. In her memoir, Ivana said that the experience was like going “through hell,” and left her with “deep scars.”

“I’m not saying that if it weren't for the showgirl, Donald and I would still be together or that my life since our divorce hasn't been a wonderful adventure of love, travel, success, and laughter,” she wrote. “I’ve had a fabulous life.”

Born in 1949 under Communist rule in what was then Czechoslovakia, Ivana Zelníčková was a competitive skier and model who moved to Montreal in the early 1970s. But it was on a fateful trip to New York City in 1976 that she first met a young Donald Trump. They were married three weeks later, according to a 1990 New York profile, and moved into an eight-room apartment overlooking Central Park.

Ivana “was an appendage” to the image-obsessed real estate scion, who made his wife the chief executive of an Atlantic City hotel in 1985, a friend told the magazine. “But she loved it,” the pal said. After having two children, Ivana flourished as a businesswoman, often spending half the week working outside of New York.

By the second half of the decade, the Trumps’ marriage was strained. Not only were they apart more often than not, Donald was also increasingly jealous of the media coverage afforded his ambitious wife. He reportedly went “berserk” any time he saw her name in print, a friend recalled to New York.

And then there were his philandering ways, which came to a head on a Colorado ski vacation in 1989, when Maples approached Ivana. In her 2017 book Raising Trump, Ivana recounted the incident.

“This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’” she wrote. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.”

Their marriage crumbled soon after. Ivana kept her ex-husband’s surname, as well as more than $14 million and a 45-room mansion in Connecticut, according to The New York Times.

Two years after her divorce, Ivana married Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli, but the union lasted last than two years. She had a longer relationship with the Italian Count Roffredo Gaetani dell’Aquila, who died in 2005. She married Rubicondi in 2008 after six years of dating. Their $3 million wedding ceremony was hosted at the then-future president at the Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People.

Ivana and Rubicondi divorced within a year, but the split was “amicable,” according to her, and the two maintained an on-again, off-again relationship until 2019.

Rubicondi’s death last October reportedly “devastated” Ivana, who was allowed by his parents to keep half of his ashes. The Rossanos told People that the ex-model had cared for their son throughout the final year of a secret battle with liver cancer.