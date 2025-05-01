Donald Trump’s MS-13 Photoshop Fail Breaks Jimmy Kimmel’s Brain

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t believe President Donald Trump’s recent interview with ABC‘s Terry Moran on Tuesday.

In the interview Trump referenced a photo he’d posted recently of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported to an El Salvador mega-prison, with “M-S-1-3” digitally added above his tattoos.

Although many Trump supporters have insisted Trump knew those letters and numbers were photoshopped, Trump’s exchange with Moran sure made it seem like he believed they were real.

Kimmel described the interview as “the most disturbing moment yet” of Trump’s second term.

“To everyone else, this looks like it was created in Microsoft Paint on a Tandy 1000,” Kimmel said, showing the picture Trump was referring to. “But to Donald Trump, this is irrefutable evidence.”

Kimmel showed another clip from the interview, in which Trump berated Moran for not conceding that Abrego Garcia had MS-13 tattoos. Trump asked Moran, “Do you want me to show you the picture?”

“Yes, let’s look at that picture again together,” Kimmel replied, “Because this couldn’t look worse if Trump had written it in with a Sharpie himself.”

He was referring to how Trump, in a 2019 press meeting about the storm path of an ongoing hurricane, had indeed drawn on the map with a Sharpie and tried to pass it off as legitimate.

Kimmel continued, “Our president is falling for Facebook memes. Not even good Facebook memes. He’s like your aunt who texts you a picture of a minion and asks, is this person real?”

Kimmel showed another clip from Trump’s interview, where the president angrily asked Moran, “Why don’t you just say yes?” in response to his tattoo claims.

“It’s like arguing with a child,“ Kimmel joked.

Showing a 2019 tweet from Trump depicting himself as Rocky Balboa, Kimmel added, ”How does a guy who posts pictures like this not understand that photographs can be edited? Does he think that’s him?"

Kimmel concluded, “Best case scenario? He needs glasses. Worst case? We’re about to be duped out of the presidency by a Nigerian prince.”