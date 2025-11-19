Trump’s Niece Torches Him Over ‘Despicable’ Piggy Insult to Female Reporter

President Donald Trump’s niece called her uncle a “despicable” misogynist after he barked, “Quiet, piggy!” at a female reporter who asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Donald is a lifelong hardcore misogynist, so he doesn’t really like it when women ask him difficult questions. This actually happened yesterday,” Mary Trump said in a video she posted to X.

She then played a video of the viral exchange, which took place Friday aboard Air Force One, in which Trump berates and waves his finger at Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, who is off-camera.

Psychologist Mary Trump has been a vocal critic of her uncle, President Donald Trump. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

“If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—” Lucey began to say, before the president cut her off saying, “Quiet! Quiet, piggy!”

“Now obviously that was wildly inappropriate and despicable, but it’s also par for the course,” Mary Trump said in response. “I’d say that the only pig in the scenario is Donald, but actual pigs are intelligent and affectionate creatures, while Donald is just a vile and corrupt criminal who—also unlike pigs—has absolutely nothing of value to contribute to the world.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Mary Trump, who is a psychologist, has been an outspoken critic of her uncle, and this week told the Daily Beast podcast that she was “haunted” by seeing Epstein at one of Donald Trump’s three weddings.

Trump’s piggy remark was roundly blasted as “disgusting” by other journalists, including CNN anchor Jake Tapper and former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson. The White House, however, seemed unfazed.

“This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take,” a White House official told the Daily Beast on Tuesday.

President Trump snapped at a female reporter asking him about the Jeffrey Epstein files. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

It wasn’t the first time Trump has used “piggy” as a derogative term for a woman.

During the 2016 campaign, former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who won the title at age 19 when Trump co-owned the organization, said Trump would yell at her and tell her she looked “ugly” or “fat.”

“Sometimes he’d play with me and say, ‘Hello, Miss Piggy,’ she said.”

Friday’s outburst came as the president has faced increasing pressure to release the Department of Justice’s investigative files on Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.