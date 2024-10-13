Donald Trump’s Niece Says He Is Now ‘Owned’ by Elon Musk

Donald Trump is now “owned” by MAGA super-fan Elon Musk after the tech titan pumped tens of millions of dollars into the campaign to re-elect the former president next month, according to his estranged niece Mary Trump.

A fierce critic of the 78-year-old Republican contender, she blasted her uncle and Musk—the world's richest person—in a damning post on her Substack blog on Saturday titled “Donald’s New Owner.”

According to Newsweek, Mary wrote that her father’s younger brother has always been susceptible to financial persuasion, noting that he “has always been for sale,” and “it used to be shocking how many people were willing to prop him up in the hopes of profiting off his increasingly seamy ventures.”

She also highlighted a story the previous day in the The New York Times which said that “dark MAGA” proponent Musk and Trump are in regular contact, along with the massive financial contributions to his campaign.

According to Mary, a psychologist and writer, Musk has so far handed over $140 million to America PAC, a political action committee backing Trump.

And she predicts that in the final weeks of the presidential campaign this figure could potentially rocket to $500 million, based on statements attributed to her uncle.

Musk, who used to be a Democrat, has since gone all in on Trump. After frantically jumping around on stage during Trump’s return rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5—scene of an assassination attempt on July 13—he gleefully told the crowd “As you can see, I’m not just MAGA, I’m Dark MAGA.”

Meanwhile, Mary Trump described the Tesla CEO, who also owns X, formerly Twitter, in her latest blog post as “the world’s richest fascist” and a “South African jumping bean.”

She said that his interest in supporting her uncle stems from a desire to gain influence over potential future government policies.

“In exchange for Donald's willingness to throw Musk the keys to the federal government, Musk is throwing a considerable fortune, as well as the weight of Twitter’s influence, behind the Republican candidate,” Mary Trump wrote.

She also characterized this business arrangement as a “devil's bargain,” drawing parallels to Trump's alleged connections with other powerful figures, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The blog post also highlights recent activities by Musk-funded entities, including the America PAC’s distribution of cash to voters in Philadelphia, which she describes as a “maybe-legal-but-sketchy-anyway scheme to spread pro-Trump dollars around in critical swing states.”

Mary Trump has been forthright in the past when she said her uncle’s mental condition is declining and that he is now “demonstrably untethered from reality.”

She previously addressed the former president’s cognition after his rambling, incoherent answer to a question about childcare.

Asked at the Economic Club of New York on Sept. 5 about what legislation he would advance to make childcare more affordable if he wins back the White House, Trump rambled on for almost two minutes in a response that left media pundits at a loss to explain what he was trying to say.