Trump’s ‘Obscene’ Ballroom Project Hit With Brutal Public Feedback

President Donald Trump has little to no public support for his ballroom vanity project.

More than 32,000 people submitted digital and handwritten notes to the National Capital Planning Commission, which is overseeing the ballroom’s construction, to express their opinions on 79-year-old Trump tearing down the East Wing to build his 90,000 square foot ballroom.

Around 97 percent of 9,000 comments from the public are against the construction of the ballroom, according to a CNN analysis.

Those who wrote public comments often used words like “gaudy,” “garish,” “ostentatious,” “obscene,” “hideous,” “disgusting,” “vulgar,” “cheap,” “low class,” and “travesty” to describe the ballroom project.

The East Wing has already been demolished to make way for the ballroom. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

One public comment even called it a “soulless hotel conference space,” and another called it a “fascist take on classism.” One commenter, who said she is a longtime resident of the Washington, D.C. area, said that Trump’s ballroom would be a “replica of his ‘gold plated lifestyle.’”

The ballroom “not only demeans the building’s balance but also creates an imbalance in the presentation of what America is about, undermining principles of equality and humility established by the founding fathers,” another commenter said.

Trump's ballroom construction is majorly over budget. The Washington Post via Getty Images

“I am totally disgusted with the administration plan to build a ballroom to replace the Eastwing of the White House. We don’t need another ugly display of tone deaf actions by this president,” one person wrote.

The ballroom has also drawn criticism from members of the public with design expertise.

Kate Schwennsen, former national president of the American Institute of Architects, said, “If any of my previous students had submitted the proposed Ballroom addition to the White House as currently designed, I would have given them a failing grade.”

Trump's vast ballroom has had its first official reviews. And they are scathing. White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave the same statement to the Daily Beast as she did to CNN, claiming that the “nasty comments are clearly stemming from an organized campaign of Trump deranged liberals who clearly have no style or taste.”

“It’s a shame that some people in this country are so debilitated with Trump Derangement Syndrome, they can’t even recognize or respect beauty when they see it,” the statement continued.

The National Capital Planning Commission, which Trump has stacked with loyalists, was expected to take its final vote on the project on Thursday, but the vote has been postponed “given the large amount of public input on the project.”

“We’re going to take the time to deliberate, and we’re going to have a final vote on April 2,” NCPC chairman and Trump aide Will Scharf said.

The Oval Office has been entirely decked out in gold decor, which many have criticized for being gaudy. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Despite the overwhelming public disproval of the project, the NCPC executive director published a recommendation to “(approve) the preliminary and final site and building plans for the East Wing Modernization Project located on the grounds of the White House,” which makes it all but certain that the project will move forward.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a new lawsuit against the administration after a judge struck down the argument of their previous suit. The new suit argues that the Trump administration violates the Constitutional separation of powers by demolishing the East Wing and proceeding with the ballroom construction without Congressional authorization.

The East Wing was demolished in October. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The president has already entirely demolished the East Wing, once home to the Office of the First Lady and her staff. The White House has maintained that the new ballroom’s $300 million price tag will be “privately funded.”