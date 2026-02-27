Trump’s Own Supporters Are Calling BS on His ‘Golden Age’ Brags

Large majorities of voters—including many Republicans—disagree with the president’s claims that he has ushered in a “golden age of America.”

“The roaring economy is roaring like never before,” 79-year-old President Donald Trump said Tuesday in his State of the Union speech. But a new Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted this week revealed that even a large share of Republicans don’t believe the economy is doing well.

Asked on Monday whether the U.S. economy is “booming,” 68 percent of respondents overall said “no,” including 43 percent of Republicans, Reuters reported.

Many of President Trump's own supporters disagree with the rosy picture he painted during his State of the Union address this week. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The latest poll adds to a trend of bad polling news for the president. Voters’ economic anxiety is at record highs.

When asked by Reuters/Ipsos whether they agreed with the statement that there is “hardly any inflation in the U.S.,” 82 percent of adults said “no,” including 72 percent of Republicans.

Americans interviewed as part of the poll said the cost of living was the top issue that would determine how they voted in November.

An independent from Texas who voted for Trump in 2024 told Reuters that she thought Trump’s characterization of the economy was insulting. She added that his signature economic policy of imposing crushing tariffs on imports wasn’t working. “We’re not going to tariff our way out of this,” she told the outlet.

A Republican-leaning respondent in Tennessee told Reuters that Trump needed to focus more on making the country prosperous and less on his aggressive mass deportation effort.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted between Feb. 12-17 found that more than half of Americans said a new car, a weeklong vacation, and health care were all “unaffordable,” ABC News reported.

Seventy-four percent of respondents said a new car was “unaffordable,” while 60 percent said the same of taking a weeklong vacation, and 56 percent said health care was unaffordable.

One Republican-leaning respondent said President Trump should focus more on the economy than his violent mass deportation agenda. Arthur Maiorella/Anadolu via Getty Images

Once again, Republicans added to those numbers, with 62 percent saying a new car was unaffordable, 44 percent saying a vacation was unaffordable, and 42 percent saying health care was unaffordable.

Large minorities also said it was unaffordable to go out to dinner (49 percent), buy groceries (45 percent), and pay home utility costs (45 percent).

Nearly half of all Americans, or 46 percent, now say they carry at least some debt, while a slim majority, or 53 percent, say they have “just enough to maintain their standard of living.”

As many Americans struggle to afford basics, Trump has used his rally appearances to brag about the economy and claim that affordability is a "hoax." SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Voters who say they’re just barely getting by or falling behind financially said they preferred Democrats in the midterms by large margins.