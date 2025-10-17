Trump’s Relentless Crackdown Projected to Slash the Workforce by 15M
GREAT JOB, DON!
President Donald Trump’s massive crackdown on immigration is about to wreak havoc on the workforce, according to a new study. Projections from the Washington D.C.-based think tank National Foundation for American Policy indicate White House policy could slash the workforce by 15.7 million by 2035. That could lead to the economy slowing down, as new entrants into the workforce are unlikely to compensate for the shortfall. Axios reports Trump’s immigration crackdown could reduce “GDP growth by about half a percentage point between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2035.” There are concerns that employment deficits would particularly harm industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture due to the aging U.S. population. It would include 6.8 million fewer jobs as soon as 2028, with 2.8 million lost through legal immigration policy and 4 million through illegal immigration crackdowns. The study comes as ICE and U.S. Border Patrol adopt a stringent approach to government-mandated immigration policy. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Axios she was confident that a shortfall was nothing to worry about. “There is no shortage of American minds and hands to grow our labor force,” she said.