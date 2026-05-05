Trump’s Secret Service Employee Busted for Lewd Act at Hotel

A Secret Service agent on Donald Trump’s protective detail was arrested Sunday in Miami for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in public.

John Spillman, 33, “committed the offense of indecent exposure” at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said in their arrest report, according to WSVN 7 News Miami.

The report states that guests in the hotel’s lobby told police that Spillman “followed them,” and that they saw him “masturbating next to their hotel room” around midnight.

The guests called hotel security, who arrived to see “the defendant with his pants lowered and masturbating on the sixth floor,” the police report states.

Spillman was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident. News 7 Miami

A Secret Service spokesperson told the Miami outlet that Spillman was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident. He had been assigned to work a security perimeter at Trump National Doral, the site of the PGA Cadillac Championship, which the president had attended that day.

Spillman has since been placed on leave, and the agency is undertaking an internal review.

Secret Service Chief Richard Macauley issued a statement that read in part, “The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel.”

Spillman had a court hearing on Monday, during which his bond was set at $1000. News 7 Miami

Spillman‘s bond was set at $1000 during a Monday court appearance. He was still in jail as of Monday night, according to WSVN 7 News.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Secret Service and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office for comment.