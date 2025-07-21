Trump’s Sexual ‘Age Limit’ Comments Come Back to Bite Him

President Donald Trump’s comments about dating younger women are making waves as renewed attention falls on his long friendship with late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a 2006 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Trump boasted, “If I weren’t married, I’d be able to get... all the girls I want.” He added that he was “very happy” with his wife Melania, who he had married the year prior.

“Do you think you could now be banging 24-year-olds?” Howard Stern asked.

“Oh, absolutely. I have no trouble,” replied Trump, who was 60 at the time, adding, “I have no problem.”

Co-host Robin Quivers pressed further: “Yeah, do you have an age limit?”

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Beth Ostrosky Stern and Howard Stern at a New York Knicks game in 2005. James Devaney/Getty Images

“No, no, I have no age—,” Trump began. “I mean, I have an age—I don’t want to be like Congressman Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds.”

Trump was referring to former Rep. Mark Foley, a Republican from Florida, who resigned from the House that year after sending sexually explicit messages to underage teenage boys who were working as Congressional pages, one of whom was just 16.

Curiously, Foley was later spotted sitting directly behind Trump at a 2016 rally in Florida, in a section reserved by Trump campaign staff.

In another clip making the rounds online, a 46-year-old Trump is heard speaking to what appears to be a group of young girls walking by during an Entertainment Tonight interview in 1992.

He asks them, “You’re going up the escalator?”

A young voice is heard replying, “Yeah.”

Trump then says, “I’m gonna be dating her in 10 years. Can you believe it?”

Reached for comment, Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement: “The disgusting insinuation by the Daily Beast is beyond the pale and does a great disservice to survivors. The Daily Beast is devoid of morals or compassion, all because they want to play political games.”

Trump’s old comments about dating young girls have been circulating online after The Wall Street Journal published fresh details about his relationship with Epstein, who allegedly sexually abused underage girls as young as 11 in his sex-trafficking ring.

The report included an alleged Trump-signed birthday letter to Epstein from 2003 featuring a nude female silhouette and a typed-out fictional exchange between the two men, written in the third person.

Trump’s friendship with Epstein—who died in a jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges—spanned from the late 1980s to 2004. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The alleged-note reads in part:

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

Trump insisted that he did not write the letter nor draw the naked woman. He filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its report on Friday.