Donald Trump’s Shady Bid to Divide Black Voters and Conquer the Dems

‘LIVING IN HELL’

His condescending overtures to black people aim to provide cover for his supporters who are uncomfortable with how comfortable white supremacists are with this president.

Adam Howard

opinion

Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast / Photo Getty

It’s been proven time and again, painfully so in 2016: the black vote will likely be the difference between a Democratic victory or defeat this November. This fact is not lost on the Trump 2020 campaign. 

With a president who an unprecedented 51 percent of voters believe is racist, there’s no sign that black voters can be wooed by the Republicans, but winning those votes isn’t and hasn’t been the real goal. 

Rather, Trump is trying, again, to both suppress and depress black voters while making gestures supposedly intended to appeal to them for the benefit of white voters.