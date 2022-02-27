Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Verifies White Nationalist Nick Fuentes’ Account
LOW BAR
In a controversial, but unsurprising move, Donald Trump’s new social media network Truth-Social has verified the account of Nick Fuentes. Fuentes has been labeled a “white supremacist” numerous times by the Justice Department and hosted a white nationalist conference conference in Florida on Friday that featured Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Notably, Fuentes has not only been banned by mainstream social media platforms, such as Twitter, but also by other conservative sites like Gettr.
“By allowing people like me & Nick Fuentes on here- Truth Social has already shown far more integrity than Gettr or Parler ... Hopefully it stays that way!” wrote @BakedAlaska, an account that seems to belong to far-right media influencer Anthime Joseph “Tim” Gionet, who was charged for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots. Alongside the addition and verification of known white supremacists, Trump’s Truth-Social is simultaneously seeking legitimacy by adding more mainstream pages like ESPN and NFL, though none of these accounts appear to have been set up by the actual companies themselves.
Trump Media & Technology Group didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Sunday afternoon.