Trump’s Staff Decided to Send Him to the Hospital While He Could Still Walk on His Own: WaPo
PREEMPTIVE
White House staff made the decision to fly President Trump to Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland on Friday to ensure that he would still be able to walk to the Marine One helicopter on his own, The Washington Post reports. Trump’s condition had reportedly begun to deteriorate following his positive coronavirus test Thursday. One adviser told the Post of the ramifications for the election, “We don’t want to be talking about coronavirus and now we’re talking about coronavirus. The hit writes itself: He can’t protect the country. He couldn’t even protect himself.” Trump’s age, 74, and several comorbidities put him at high risk for a severe case of COVID-19, a possibility at odds with how often he has downplayed the significance of the virus and the necessity of even basic public health measures. Trump’s physician has given no indication of the president’s condition beyond “fatigued but in good spirits.” In a similar case, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, age 56, was sent to intensive care in March when he contracted the virus.