Trump’s Tacky Gift to European Leaders Revealed
After leaked documents claimed that Trump gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a ceremonial bald eagle desk statue during their not-so-frigid meeting in Anchorage on Friday, the White House seemed to make a hasty attempt to show it isn’t playing favorites. On Monday, it released a series of photos on X showing what appears to be seven pen holders, each plastered with the official White House seal and Donald Trump’s signature. At least seven European leaders were present for Trump’s Russia-Ukraine peace summit that same day, held at the Oval Office. In the photo, the president sits behind his iconic Resolute Desk, with a semicircle of Europe’s most powerful figures arranged in front of him. Pens can also be seen next to the holders—but it’s unlikely the added stationery quite equals the value, or symbolism, of a bald eagle statue. The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment.