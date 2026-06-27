Trump’s Tacky State Fair Grinds to a Soggy Halt

President Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair,” celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday, came to a soggy pause Friday evening as rain forced organizers to shut down the festivities.

The fair appeared lightly attended Friday, just three days into the 16-day festival, even as Trump touted the size of the crowds during his opening-night rally.

Visitors formed modest lines for what appeared to be the event’s marquee attraction—a Ferris wheel—before bad weather moved in and sent attendees looking for shelter.

The sun sets behind a replica of the planned Triumphal Arch and the 110-foot "Freedom 250" ferris wheel on the first day of the Great American State Fair on the National Mall. Al Drago/Getty Images

“If you got out there early today, chances are you had a great time. You got to see the great, all-American state fair,” said Fox News correspondent Kevin Corke. “But if you planned to slide in there tonight, after 5 o’clock: too late, too bad. Mother Nature put you right back in your car.”

While Corke noted that activities would resume at 10 a.m. on Saturday, he didn’t seem to have an answer for what was happening with Vanilla Ice’s scheduled performance.

“Vanilla Ice was slated for tonight,” said Corke. “We don’t know if he’s going to hang around. A lot of people were looking forward to seeing him. But he was a good sport today all the same.”

The “good sport” comment appeared to be a reference to the “Ice Ice Baby” musician’s earlier interview with Fox News, where he taught contributor Raymond Arroyo some of his famous dance moves.

Ultimately, the show did not go on. About two hours before he was scheduled to take the stage on the National Mall, Vanilla Ice’s performance was officially canceled because of inclement weather.

The turnout quickly became fodder for critics on social media.

“I heard there were dozens of fans, dozens,” one person joked on X.

X user underwhelmed. X/Andy Hall

“This looks like the lamest fair I have ever seen,” another wrote. “Are people just wandering around an open field? There’s like one ride. Where are all the vendors and food? Do they even have mini donuts?”

Another quipped that it looked as though people were trying to find their way out rather than in.