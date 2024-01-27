Donald Trump’s Team Reportedly Tapped RFK Jr. as Potential Vice President
VEEP
Sources close to Donald Trump reached out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about serving as the presidential candidate’s running mate, per a new report by the New York Post. “Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy early on, but it was all premature,” a source said. The connection was made “right out of the box when Bobby announced” in April 2023, when Kennedy went public with his presidential bid. Still, the potential duo is on the table: “Anything’s possible. I wouldn’t write it off by any means,” the source added. Kennedy was initially running as a Democrat, but has since switched to the Independent party. Per the report, Kennedy “wasn’t interested” in joining Trump’s Republican campaign. Kennedy has spoken against multiple vaccines, perhaps putting him at-odds with Trump, who funded the development of a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic in 2020.