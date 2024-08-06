Donald Trump’s Cybertruck and Rolex From Adin Ross May Be a Campaign Finance Violation
GAUDY GIFTS
Donald Trump’s new gifts from controversial social media influencer Adin Ross could become more of a problem than a present. Ross gave Trump the gaudy gifts during a wide-ranging interview with the former president over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago, which are valued way over the acceptable individual contribution of $3,300 to a political candidate, reported The Guardian. The cheapest Tesla Cybertruck retails for nearly $60,000, and Ross gifted Trump a pricier model vinyl wrapped in an image of the former president with his fist in the air after surviving last month’s assassination attempt. The least expensive Rolex watch retails for around $5,000, above and behind the limit on individual campaign finance contributions. The Trump campaign said it will work with the Federal Election Commission to decide how they will best process the presents. Trump’s interview with Ross is his latest pairing with an influencer whose audience is predominantly young males. Trump also sat down with YouTuber and professional wrestler Logan Paul earlier this summer.