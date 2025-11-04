Trump’s Trade War With China Is Backfiring Spectacularly

Donald Trump’s tariff war with China is backfiring—with Beijing moving on to cut deals with the rest of the world instead.

A New York Times analysis found that China is offsetting its decline in exports to the U.S. with “breathtaking speed,” by dramatically increasing exports to dozens of other nations.

Between the third quarters of 2024 and 2025—when Trump and Beijing imposed reciprocal tariffs—China’s trade with the U.S. fell by roughly $38 billion.

However, over the same period, Chinese exports to Hong Kong increased by $12 billion, Vietnam by $11 billion, Thailand by $5 billion, and the European Union by $15 billion, among others.

Donald Trump’s tariff threats against China were as high as 245 percent earlier this year. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Times notes that this pivot was not solely a reaction to Trump’s tariffs. China has been seeking trade relationships beyond the U.S. for years, in pursuit of greater global economic dominance.

Beijing is also rapidly expanding exports of electric vehicles, batteries, steel equipment, and solar panels across Africa, South America, and Asia.

China, which produces over 90 percent of the world’s processed rare earths used in everything from smartphones to military equipment, is rapidly increasing trade in Africa, particularly.

Two years ago, China sold only about 100 electric cars to Nigeria, but it has already sold thousands this year, reported the Times. The East Asian country has also already sold nearly four times the amount of solar panels to Algeria than it did throughout the whole of last year.

“They should not be surprised that China is able to find markets outside of the advanced economies,” Mary Lovely, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told the newspaper.

The White House announced a deal on prioritizing "American workers, farmers, and families first" on November 1. Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Trump traveled to South Korea last month for high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at easing rising trade tensions. While the 79-year-old rated the talks as a 12 on a “scale from zero to 10,” he returned to the U.S. with little but concessions in China’s favor.