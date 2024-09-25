Donald Trump Seems to Forget Where He Spent the Day
A STATE OF MIND
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump might be confused about where he spent the day on Tuesday. The 78-year-old was campaigning in Georgia, a key swing state, and delivered a speech at a rally in Savannah—but just after midnight, he posted a baffling message on Truth Social: “A great day in Louisiana!” A half hour later, he made another post referencing “internal polling” that had him winning Louisiana, a state that is solidly red and not in contest, by his greatest margin ever. This dubious move, which some suggested was just an effort to cover his flub, did little stop critics from taking aim at Trump’s mental acuity. “Trump appears to have lost a total grasp on things,” a writer for the New Republic wrote. “Donald Trump can’t seem to remember what state he’s even in anymore.” The X account Republicans Against Trump put the same sentiment somewhat more colorfully: “Dementia Don strikes again...”