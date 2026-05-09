Trump’s Truth Social Posts Eye-Watering Loss

Betty Broderick, the woman whose murder of her ex-husband and his wife in 1989 was extensively documented in books and on television, died on Friday at 78, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told TMZ. Broderick, who had been serving a 32-year-to-life sentence at the California Institute for Women, died at an outside medical facility of natural causes, according to CDCR. Broderick’s attorney husband, Daniel, filed for divorce in Sept. 1985, after confessing to having an affair with his assistant, Linda Kolkena, who was 16 years younger than him. Daniel, who was granted custody of their four children, married Linda in April 1989. That November, at 5:30 a.m., Betty used a key from her daughter to enter Daniel and Linda’s home, where she shot and killed them both while they were sleeping. Betty was denied parole most recently in January 2017, when she was “defiant, smirked, and in complete denial” during the hearing, according to San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Richard Sachs. Brockerick’s story has been portrayed in several books and on television, as well as in the Netflix series, Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story.
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- 1Infamous Double Murderer Dies at 78WOMAN SCORNEDShe had been serving a 32-year-to-life sentence in a California women’s prison.
- 2NFL Star Somehow Makes Mike Vrabel’s Cheating Scandal WorseABSOLUTE FUMBLEVrabel’s former teammate jumped to his defense with a series of questionable posts.
Shop with ScoutedLelo's Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During MayBUZZ WORTHYCelebrate National Masturbation Month with 50 percent off Lelo’s luxury sex toys.
- 3Trump’s Truth Social Posts Eye-Watering LossBIG LOSS ENERGYThe company behind Truth Social is bleeding cash at an astonishing rate.
- 4Grisly Discovery Made in 30-Year-Old Murder ProbeNEW EVIDENCEKristin Smart disappeared after a night out with friends in 1996, when she was a freshman at California Polytechnic State University.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 5‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Expecting Baby With New GirlfriendBABY PUMPThe former Bravo firebrand is reportedly expecting his first child after a whirlwind romance.
- 6TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ Teen Parents Announce EngagementSCHOOL SWEETHEARTSIn a since-deleted post, Bella Vaughn announced her engagement to her 14-year-old boyfriend.
- 7‘Full House’ Star Loses 45 Pounds During Cancer BattleBRAVE FIGHTThe actor opened up about the toll his second cancer diagnosis has had on him.
- 8NFL Reporter Seen Bashing Husband in Front of Rumored LoverCLOSE YOUR EYESThe former Athletic reporter was filmed disparaging her husband in front of Mike Vrabel.
Shop with ScoutedThis Thyroid Supplement May Support Energy and MetabolismTHYROID AND TRUEIf you’ve been feeling sluggish, foggy, or low-energy, this iodine-powered supplement may help support healthy thyroid function and steady energy levels.
- 9Goldie Hawn Addresses ‘Beef’ With Legendary Co-StarTARDY FOR THE PARTYGoldie Hawn is weighing in after Meryl Streep aired their decades-old issue.
- 10Ruling Made After Human Bone Found Near Nancy Guthrie’s HomeKIDNAP UPDATEA livestreamer discovered the remains.
Former New England Patriots linebacker Asante Samuel, 45, is jumping to Mike Vrabel’s defense as rumors surrounding the coach and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, 43, continue to explode online. Samuel, who played alongside Vrabel in New England from 2003 to 2007, fired off a string of posts on X in support of his former teammate amid the alleged affair scandal. “Don’t be a cornball your entire life fam. Mike Vrabel is a leader of men period,” Samuel wrote. He doubled down in another post, bizarrely predicting: “The Patriots are winning the Super Bowl this year. It’s going to be an awesome season with all the controversy.” Samuel also defended Vrabel’s marriage, insisting the coach—who has been married for more than 20 years—“is a faithful man.” The online frenzy erupted after vacation photos surfaced showing Vrabel, 50, and Russini looking cozy together. Russini has since resigned from her position as an NFL reporter, while old clips of the pair have continued to resurface—including one viral video where Russini joked about her sex life with her husband as Vrabel visibly shook his head in disbelief on camera.
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Trump’s Truth Social Posts Eye-Watering Loss
President Donald Trump’s media empire was hit with a brutal reality check. Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, reported a staggering $405.9 million net loss for the first quarter of 2026 on just $871,200 in revenue, according to earnings released Friday. The company blamed the bloodbath largely on paper losses tied to digital assets and stock compensation. Still, the numbers are eye-popping even by Truth Social standards. Trump Media trades under the ticker DJT, and Trump remains the company’s biggest shareholder, controlling roughly 41 percent through his revocable trust. Despite the ugly results, the company tried to project confidence, touting its “strong balance sheet” while promising more growth for Truth Social, streaming platform Truth+, and fintech venture Truth.Fi. The disastrous quarter also came weeks after former GOP congressman Devin Nunes abruptly stepped down as CEO. Former Hulu and Vevo executive Kevin McGurn is now serving as interim chief executive. Trump Media’s stock has already plunged roughly 35 percent this year. The White House didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
Authorities have discovered human remains at a home connected to the man who was only recently convicted of murdering California college student Kristin Smart in 1996. Smart disappeared after a night out with friends in Arroyo Grande, California, when she was a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University. Her case went cold, and she was officially declared dead in 2002. Her classmate Paul Flores—the last person to see her alive—was eventually charged and convicted of her murder in 2022, but has maintained his innocence from behind bars. Despite the conviction, investigators have continued to push for answers in the case. That culminated in the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office searching the home of Flores’ mother on Wednesday, which they say turned up evidence that suggests human remains were present on the property. “We believe that based on what we’re looking at evidence-wise, scientific-wise, that a human’s remains were there at one time, or still there,” said Sheriff Ian Parkinson. “We can’t call it Kristin, but there’s evidence to support human remains.”
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
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Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Former Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy is reportedly preparing for his biggest role yet: dad. The 34-year-old reality star/DJ is expecting his first child with his new girlfriend—who has intentionally kept her name out of the press—after roughly seven months of dating, according to TMZ. Sources told the outlet the couple recently celebrated the pregnancy with a themed party attended by close friends, signaling just how quickly the romance has progressed. Kennedy first joined Vanderpump Rules while working as a busboy at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, where he became one of the Bravo franchise’s most combustible breakout stars, known for his explosive feuds and drunken meltdowns. The baby news follows several high-profile relationships that played out publicly on the show, beginning with his year-long relationship with VPR-turned-The Valley star Kristen Doute. Fans watched Kennedy’s engagement to Raquel Leviss collapse in 2021, before he later dated Ally Lewber. In 2024, Kennedy also made headlines after police reportedly responded to an alleged domestic disturbance involving Lewber, though no charges were filed. Kennedy has also spoken openly over the years about his struggles with sobriety, both on and off camera.
Teen stars from TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ are reportedly taking a major next step together. According to TMZ, 16-year-old Bella Vaughn announced her engagement on Wednesday to boyfriend Hunter Johnson, 14, in a since-deleted Instagram post. The carousel reportedly showed off Vaughn’s new engagement ring, with the pair of photos captioned: “now the best thing about my left hand...is a ring on it, from the right man.” Another image featured Vaughn wearing a square-cut diamond ring while a small hand—believed to belong to the couple’s son, Wes—reached toward the jewelry. The pair previously documented their journey into teen parenthood on the TLC series, which followed Vaughn and Hunter as they navigated their new lives following the birth of their son. In March, Vaughn reflected on discovering the pregnancy at 14 years old, revealing her periods had always followed a strict 28-day cycle until she noticed she was suddenly late roughly a month after getting back together with Johnson. She later learned she was pregnant in July and says she confided in Johnson’s mother the following day.
Full House star Dave Coulier revealed Thursday he has lost 45 pounds while undergoing treatment for carcinoma in his throat. In an Instagram video, the actor, 65, addressed fans who commented that he looked and sounded different. “What you’re seeing is the side effects of the extensive radiation that I went through for carcinoma in my throat,” Coulier said. “I haven’t been able to eat solid food in months. So I’ve lost 45 pounds. That’s what you’re seeing. And it’s affected my ability to speak.” The actor reminded his followers that he previously battled non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma about a year and a half ago and underwent chemotherapy. “My hair is kind of growing back,” he said. Coulier shared an encouraging update on his condition. “We got our PET scans back, and the prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma,” he said. Coulier, best known for playing Uncle Joey (Joey Gladstone) on the sitcom from 1987 to 1995, said he has stayed busy with creating artwork, creative writing, and his wellness venture, AwearMarket, which sells toxin-free wellness products, in partnership with the V Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.
Former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, 43, is facing renewed scrutiny after an old video resurfaced showing her bashing her husband in front of rumored flame, NFL coach Mike Vrabel. The clip, which has been circulating online following leaked vacation photos of Russini and Vrabel cozied up, shows the pair participating in a virtual Family Feud-style game with Barstool Sports personalities. Asked to name “something you close your eyes to do,” Russini stunned the group by answering: “When you have sex with your husband or wife.” The remark drew awkward reactions and laughter—including from Vrabel, 50, who appeared to pause and shake his head on camera. Dave Portnoy reacted to the resurfaced clip on X, writing: “What the f--- is this clip!!! I disavow! There is no way this can be real. Can we just play some football!” The footage has also drawn renewed attention to a separate 2021 appearance on ESPN’s Get Up, where Russini joked that she was “married to someone average” while discussing her husband of five years, Kevin Goldschmidt, before laughing that she was “on national TV killing him.” Vrabel has taken time out from the New England Patriots to focus on his marriage to Jen Vrabel, whom he has been married to since 1999, while Russini was fired from her job at The Athletic after the pair’s rumored affair was exposed.
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The thyroid gland plays a critical role in everything from energy production and metabolism to hormone regulation and cognitive function. Of course, persistent symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, or unexplained weight fluctuations should always be discussed with your doctor or endocrinologist first. But for those looking to support healthy thyroid function as part of their daily wellness routine, Nature Craft’s Thyroid Support Supplement may be worth adding to your supplement stack.
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Goldie Hawn is finally responding after Meryl Streep, 76, revealed the “beef” that brewed between the pair on the set of the 1992 film Death Becomes Her. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Streep complained that Hawn “was always late to set,” joking that everyone excused it because “everybody thought, ‘Oh she’s so cute.’” That habit, Streep laughed, sparked her “beef” with her co-star. Now Hawn, 80, is owning up to it. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the actress admitted she is chronically “15 minutes late to everything.” “I mean, honestly, it’s unbelievable,” she said. Still, Hawn insisted there was never really bad blood between them. “It is our joke,” she explained, adding: “She said I was too late on the set. Maybe she’s too early. I don’t know.” Streep also offered her own theory for the delays, recalling that Hawn used to drive herself to set in a red convertible. Despite the on-set frustrations, Streep said the pair eventually became close friends and described filming together as “silly and fabulous.”
Investigators have issued a statement after a human bone was discovered near the home of Nancy Guthrie, 84. The remains were found on Thursday by a livestreamer searching for clues relating to Guthrie’s disappearance. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office later identified it as an ancient human bone. “This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding: “This is not a criminal investigation.” Guthrie, who is the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona, home and was reported missing by her family on February 1. Doorbell camera footage captured a masked man armed with a gun standing at her front door before her disappearance. No suspects have been officially named or charged in connection with the investigation. In April, investigators sent a DNA hair sample discovered near Guthrie’s home to an FBI laboratory for testing, describing the evidence as “potentially critical.” Savannah, who returned to her co-hosting role in April after a two-month hiatus, abruptly exited Wednesday’s taping of the Today show early without explanation. Sources told Page Six the departure had “nothing to do with her mom” and that the host had a prior appointment.