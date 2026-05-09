Trump’s Truth Social Posts Eye-Watering Loss

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One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.

Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.

Sila Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager 22% off during May Shop At Lelo

Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator 20% off during May Shop At Lelo

Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.

F1S V3 Pleasure Console 24% off during May Shop At Lelo

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.