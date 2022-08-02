Trump’s Truth Social Is Shadow Banning Capitol Riot Content, Study Says
FREEDOM OF TRUTHING?
Former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform bills itself as a free speech playground. But a new study from Public Citizen finds that the site “blocked content on topics such as abortion and the January 6 attack on the Capitol.” A researcher with the progressive advocacy group writes: “In the wake of that [Jan. 6] hearing, I attempted to post, ‘Trump’s defamatory lies about Shaye Moss and her mother were cruel, racist, and dangerous. Time for accountability. #Jan6 #january6th #January6thHearings.’ That post was blocked.” Elsewhere, the study alleges that posts in favor of abortion rights could be “blocked” and fail to appear on the user’s profile. Neither a Trump spokesperson nor a Truth Social representative returned The Daily Beast’s requests for comment Tuesday evening. The study follows The Daily Beast’s reporting on pro-Trump users accusing the platform of “censorship” with its “sensitive content” notices. The Daily Beast further reported on a pro-MAGA Truth Social influencer claiming Trump had blocked her.