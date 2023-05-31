CHEAT SHEET
    Trump’s Turnberry Golf Course Banned by British Open: Report

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Donald Trump talks with reporters as he and his son Eric Trump participate in the Pro-Am tournament.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    Donald Trump said this month that “everybody wants to see the Open Championship” played at his Turnberry gold resort in Scotland—everybody but the Open organizers themselves, apparently. According to The Telegraph, Trump was told after the 2021 Capitol riot that he was unlikely to get another Open held at one of his courses for the foreseeable future. A source at R&A, the golf body that organizes the Open Championship, also known as the British Open, told the publication that they haven’t budged on that decision. “We have no plans to stage any of our championships there in the foreseeable future and will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself.” Another source said Trump would “have to sell” the course “before anything changes.”

