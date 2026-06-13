Trump’s White House UFC Circus Accused of Blinding Pilots

Bright lights from the site of Donald Trump’s UFC birthday extravaganza on the White House lawn are partially blinding flight crews approaching a major U.S. airport, a pilot has alleged.

Powerful lighting used during the construction and testing of the octagon on the South Lawn allegedly shone directly into the cockpit of an aircraft approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, creating a serious visibility hazard during landing.

The pilot—who requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly—tells Meidas Touch that the glare was “10 times worse than any laser illumination event” they had previously experienced.

Lights shine from the Ultimate Fighting Championship ring during a test in preparation for the UFC Freedom 250 match on June 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

The incident allegedly occurred during a nighttime approach into Reagan, which is known for its trickier approach and crowded airspace, requiring crews to rely on both instrument readings and outside visual references.

People stop to look and take pictures as stage lights are tested for the upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House on June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

While comparing the glare to a laser strike, the aviator stressed that no lasers were involved.

Instead, they claimed that the powerful event lighting flooded the cockpit during approach.

Reports were subsequently filed with both the Federal Aviation Administration and NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System, a confidential program used by aviation professionals to document potential hazards and safety concerns.

The pilot said they also contacted a local FAA office and were advised to raise concerns directly with the White House.

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response.

The allegation comes as aviation safety remains under intense scrutiny during Trump’s second term. A deadly midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people in the early days of MAGA 2.0 at Reagan National.

The crash triggered a broader examination of the airport’s congested airspace, with federal investigators revealing a history of near misses involving commercial aircraft and military helicopters operating near the nation’s capital.

A deadly midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people. Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles/ U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images

Aircraft approaching Reagan National routinely pass close to some of Washington’s most sensitive airspace and landmarks, often at relatively low altitudes during final approach.

The Trump administration has also faced criticism from aviation unions and some lawmakers over staffing pressures at the FAA and concerns about the nation’s aging air traffic control infrastructure.

The latest controversy comes after the White House and Justice Department spent weeks defending the event against a lawsuit over the use of federal land.

Construction continues on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) "Claw" and the octagon fighting ring on the South Lawn of the White House. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Court filings revealed the spectacle had ballooned far beyond Trump’s original vision, with organizers expecting crowds of up to 125,000 people across the White House grounds and the nearby Ellipse. Another 75,000 people reportedly requested tickets.