Donald’s Desperate Demand: Trump Files for Mistrial in New York Bank Fraud Case

Seeing no way out of his bank fraud trial, Donald Trump took the major step on Wednesday of having his lawyers demand a mistrial—a far-fetched attempt to rid himself of the case that threatens to destroy his real estate empire and empty his bank accounts.

His legal team had been telegraphing the move for weeks, following their complaints about the way the judge has consistently rejected their meandering legal arguments and clamped down on their aggressive theatrics in court.

But the request, made in a 30-page court filing Wednesday morning, is a study in irony. Trump has spent years threatening to use his political power against his enemies and directing the anger of his loyalist MAGA battalion against Justice Arthur F. Engoron and his judicial clerk—only to now turn around and accuse the court of not respecting the sacred institution of justice.

The motion for a mistrial centers on his increasing annoyance with Allison Greenfield, an attorney who serves as the judge’s right hand legal adviser—and one who has repeatedly shut down the billionaire’s attempts to stymie the New York Attorney General’s investigation and delay tactics in court. Now that Engoron has issued gag orders preventing Trump from directly attacking her and court staff—a restriction that he has since expanded to include Trump’s legal team from also engaging in ferocious personal insults against her—defense lawyers are now crying foul.

“This appearance of bias threatens both Defendants’ rights and the integrity of the judiciary as an institution,” they wrote in court papers, claiming that “Greenfield’s unprecedented role in the trial and extensive, public partisan activities, would cause even a casual observer to question the court’s partiality. Thus, only the grant of a mistrial can salvage what is left of the rule of law.”

The request is, of course, up to Engoron himself—who isn’t likely to side with the very attorneys who have spent weeks trying to gin up drama in court in an attempt to relitigate the entire affair on appeal in New York state’s higher courts.

In their filing, Trump’s defense lawyers complained that Justice Engoron has contributed to a newsletter tied to the Long Island public high school where he graduated, The Wheatley School, where he is accused of sharing links to newspaper stories about the ongoing case. They also whined about the way Engoron has elevated Greenfield—a lawyer in her own right who is seeking a future position on the New York judiciary—and given her a prominent role in the decision-making process.

“The Principal Law Clerk is given unprecedented and inappropriate latitude,” they wrote. “Indeed, before the Court rules on most issues, the Court either pauses to consult with her on the bench or receives from her contemporaneous written notes. While a Justice of the Court no doubt has ample discretion to consult with his or her Law Secretaries, this unprecedented arrangement exceeds the outer limits of such discretion.”

While it’s true that judges rarely work alongside their law clerks in the prominent fashion that Engoron has done, few in the public realize that clerks often do the bulk of the legal research and draft court orders that are eventually edited and signed by their judges—a practice that goes all the way up to the Supreme Court.