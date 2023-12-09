Trump Turns on MAGA Sycophant Blake Masters

Arizona House candidate Blake Masters for years served as a loyal foot soldier to former president Donald Trump, echoing his rampant election denialism and running one of the most Trump-aligned Senate races in recent memory.

This week Trump gave him the boot, endorsing Masters’ opponent Abe Hamadeh in the Republican House primary and promising prospective MAGA voters that Hamadeh “will never let you down.”

The endorsement served as a massive blow to Masters, who had benefited from the full might of Trump’s backing during his narrowly unsuccessful Senate bid in 2022. Now he faces an uphill battle to be competitive in a primary contest for a House seat.

“I am giving Abe Hamadeh my Complete and Total Endorsement in his quest to be the Congressman from District 8, representing the Great State of Arizona,” Trump wrote to Truth Social on Friday. “Abe Hamadeh is a veteran, a former prosecutor and fearless fighter for our elections. He will be a true WARRIOR in Congress, and always put America First!”

Masters had forgone a second run for an Arizona Senate seat that would have seen him pitted against Kari Lake for the Republican nomination. His House run was built on a slate of Trump-aligned priorities including building additions to the southern border wall.