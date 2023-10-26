Blake Masters Launches Bid for House Seat Rather Than Challenging Kari Lake
MASTERS OF THE HOUSE
Failed 2022 Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters will not make another Senate run in 2024, he announced Thursday, ending months of speculation and teeing up failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to coast to the GOP nomination for the seat held by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ). As The Daily Beast previously reported, Masters and Lake had an “erratic” phone call last month as both considered entering the race and speculation whirled about the potential MAGA showdown. Masters ultimately reconsidered, choosing instead to run for the House seat held by Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), who announced last week she would not seek re-election in 2024. “We need to stop inflation, Build the Wall, avoid WW3, and secure Arizona’s water future. We need to fight for our families,” Masters wrote in his announcement post on social media.