Popular TikTok Star Umm Fahad Gunned Down Outside Her Home
SHOCKING
Iraqi TikTok sensation Umm Fahad was shot dead outside her home in Baghdad on Friday night, a shock killing that was captured on video by surveillance camera. The TikTok star, whose real name was Ghufran Sawadi, was shot by an unknown gunman riding by on a motorcycle and instantly killed, a police source confirmed to CNN. In a statement released Friday, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said it would investigate Sawadi’s killing “by unknown assailants.” Sawadi, who often posted dancing videos in which she wore more form-fitting clothes, had been sentenced to 6 months in prison by the Iraqi goverment for “violating public decency and morals” with her content, and she is at least the second Iraqi social media personality to be killed in a fatal shooting in the last year. Noor Alsaffar, known online as Noor BM, was shot and killed in Baghdad in September. She had posted fashion, beauty, and dancing content similar to Sawadi’s.