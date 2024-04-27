Harvey Weinstein Transported to Manhattan Hospital
‘A LOT OF PROBLEMS’
Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized on Friday following his arrival in New York City, the Associated Press reports. A lawyer for the still-very-much-convicted rapist said that Weinstein was not doing well upon his arrival, and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. “It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health wise,” said Attorney Arthur Aidala, who noted that the travel had been tough for his “sickly” 72-year-old client. “He was not treated well. They refused to give him even a sip of water, no food, no bathroom break.” Aidala later told The Daily Beast “He was examined at Rikers by the doctors and was immediately sent to Bellevue for testing and observation.” Weinstein’s spokesman said they were grateful that his medical issues were being treated. The former producer has previously suffered from diabetes, cardiac issues, sleep apnea, and eye problems, his team told Variety. Aidala clarified that while Weinstein was physically impaired, he was still “sharp as a tack.” Weinstein will be transported back to Rikers Island, after doctors complete a series of tests on the former movie executive. Weinstein was ordered to appear in court in New York City, after a New York Court of Appeals judge vacated his rape conviction on Thursday, ordering a retrial. Weinstein was also convicted of rape in California.