Don Jr. Admits Meeting Lev Parnas: ‘I Thought He Was Israeli’
Presidential son Donald Trump Jr. admitted on Sunday to meeting indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, claiming he and his father merely took fundraiser photos with the businessman whose involvement in the Ukraine scandal is at the heart of impeachment. “I met him at fundraiser events,” Trump Jr. told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “He was a donor at a super-PAC, shows up to some of these things like anything else. Honestly, I think it's funny, I didn’t realize he was Ukrainian. I thought he was Israeli.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that he doesn’t know Parnas despite numerous photos showing the two of them together and Parnas’ lengthy relationship with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Parnas, meanwhile, has said that he will release a new photo of Trump and himself every time the president denies knowing him.